Whether it be a result on a Saturday afternoon, an incident during the game, something head coach John Mousinho has said in a press conference or a tweet from one of the Eisners, we all have a verdict and, more often than not, are happy to share it!

So with that in mind, we want you to take part in our latest Big Pompey Survey.

It covers three key areas – the season just gone, with Pompey recording an eighth-placed finish in their sixth season in League One, and the forthcoming summer transfer window, which will be the Blues’ first with both Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes in full control.

We also want to get your thoughts on the work that continues to be carried out at Fratton Park and your match-day experience.

The three subject matters remain hot topics among the Fratton faithful, although the 2022-23 campaign is, no doubt, yet another many will want to put to bed once and for all.

We promise to do just that after we gather your opinions on the events just gone – and see where opinion lies when it comes to Pompey’s business in the soon-to-be-open transfer window.

To take part,simply click on the link here. The survey closes at midnight on Friday.