Danny Cowley has named Gassan Ahadme in his starting XI for tonight's Hampshire Cup clash with Basingstoke amongst four other first team players photograph:Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

Danny Cowley is in charge for the second round clash and he’s used the fixture as an opportunity to give much needed minutes to some of his fringe players.

Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Connor Ogilvie, Gassan Ahadme, and Michael Jacobs all start against the Dragons, with each looking to impress the Blues boss.

Pompey have also included a number of their promising young stars including Wales Under-18s international, Harry Jewitt-White.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues fans have voiced their opinions on the team on social media. Read below to read their thoughts:

@DanLewis1999: Jacobs hat trick inevitable

@nathan_h_james: Great to see Richard Hughes back in the team.

@Alanray74182969: Jacob and Gassan might get a hat trick each!

@Isaac_FirthPFC: Good to see a mixture of youth and experience tonight! Excited to see how they all get on