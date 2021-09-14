Portsmouth fans react to the Basingstoke Town team news in the Hampshire Cup that includes a number of first team players including Gassan Ahadme and Michael Jacobs
Pompey fans have shared their excitement with the Blues team news for tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup clash with Basingstoke Town.
Danny Cowley is in charge for the second round clash and he’s used the fixture as an opportunity to give much needed minutes to some of his fringe players.
Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Connor Ogilvie, Gassan Ahadme, and Michael Jacobs all start against the Dragons, with each looking to impress the Blues boss.
Pompey have also included a number of their promising young stars including Wales Under-18s international, Harry Jewitt-White.
Blues fans have voiced their opinions on the team on social media. Read below to read their thoughts:
@DanLewis1999: Jacobs hat trick inevitable
@nathan_h_james: Great to see Richard Hughes back in the team.
@Alanray74182969: Jacob and Gassan might get a hat trick each!
@Isaac_FirthPFC: Good to see a mixture of youth and experience tonight! Excited to see how they all get on
@GeorgeWesty: Huge night for Gassan-looking forwad to this one!