Portsmouth fans sell out ticket allocation for top-of-the-table clash at Ipswich's Portman Road
Pompey have sold out their ticket allocation for their trip to Ipswich next month.
Blues fans have been quick to snap up a seat for the eagerly-anticipated game at Portman Road, with the club running out of availability just over 24 hours of them going on sale.
Hosts Ipswich allocated Pompey 1,900 tickets in the upper tier of their Cobbold Stand for the game on Saturday, October 1 (3pm).
Fratton Park season ticket holders with 21+ points on their account were able to secure their place in the away end from 2pm on Thursday.
Other PO4 regulars were then handed the chance to buy a ticket – but they were all gone by Friday evening.
It’s not clear whether the Blues will be allocated any further seats for the potential top-of-the-table clash, with both sides currently sitting first and second in the table and separated only on goal difference.
Portman Road has a capacity of 30,311.
The game against Danny Cowley’s side is part of the Tractor Boys’ #PackOutPR campaign.
Ipswich’s biggest attendance of the season to date was the 26,688 that attended their season-opener against Bolton.
A crowd of 25,500 attended the goalless draw with Pompey on March 12 – the last time both sides met in League One.
The Blues were accompanied by 1,986 fans on that occasion.
Heading into fixtures against Plymouth (Fratton Park) and Sheffield Wednesday (Hillsborough) respectively today, both clubs are the only remaining teams in League One with unbeaten records.