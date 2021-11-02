The Blues boss told The News on Monday he’s targeting a new centre-half in the next transfer window.

That’s after injuries to defensive trio Clark Robertson, Paul Downing and Connor Ogilvie have kept them out for large chunks of the season already, with only the latter currently available for selection.

Such problems saw the Blues ship 25 goals in the 12 games prior to Saturday’s 1-0 win against Bolton.

Yet according to fans, existing problems at the back should play second fiddle to the need for additional fire power, with only Crewe, Doncaster Rovers, Shrewsbury and Gillingham scoring fewer in League One this season.

At present John Marquis – who has netted three goals in 16 appearances this season – is Cowley's preferred option up front.

And with the goalless George Hirst his only fit alternative for the role at the moment, with Ellis Harrison out with an ankle injury, many believe there’s a pressing need to add reinforcements up top.

Here’s some of the views shared with us via our Facebook and Twitter accounts after we revealed a new centre-back was on the agenda for Cowley in January...

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Keith Taylor: You are not seeing reality. Are Pompey scoring goals?

It is so clear to fans that a striker is needed as we no longer have one that scores, unless by accident.

@petersimmons88: Surely a quality forward before anyone else.

Andrew Burgess: A CB and another experienced striker.

Terry Goulty: What about a striker or 2 with Marquis and Harrison leaving.

@Woolfie_01: Send back Hirst, Gassan, offload Downing and Harrison. Bring in solid forward and centre-half.

Darren Grant: Get 2 and à striker pup.

@silouska: We need a new striker.

Lorraine Wells: So do I and a striker!

Shawn Woodward: Ok if we sign another striker he would only be back up. Marquis is becoming Cowley’s pet and undroppable.

Mark Sunderland: Hopefully along with a striker!!