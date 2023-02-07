The former Chelsea striker-turned BBC pundit issued the astonishing directive after the Saints boss said his role had been ‘compromised’ since taking charge at St Mary’s in November.

Speaking after the Premier League side’s 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, Jones claimed he’s had to sacrifice certain playing principles because of personnel within the club and also the fans.

The former Luton boss also said he was one of the best manager’s in Europe when Saints approached him to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl near the end of last year.

Those comments have understandably heightened the pressure on Jones, with Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table with one Premier League win from seven under the Welshman.

And owners Sport Republic will, no doubt, get a sense of growing supporter unrest when they host a fans’ forum at St Mary’s tonight.

It’s all rather embarrassing for the Blues’ arch rivals, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jones.

But Sutton believes there’s only one thing to do – and that’s to ‘get rid’ of the former Luton man for his ‘gibbering nonsense’ broadside.

Under pressure: Southampton boss Nathan Jones Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

‘His (Jones’) rant after the game was just gibbering nonsense, wasn't it?’, said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

‘I don't think I have ever said this on the Monday Night Club, I would sack him now. I don't think he is capable of managing Southampton, off the back of his words.

‘I mean, it was so odd what he said. I would sack him based off of that.

‘I was at the game when they beat Manchester City and he came on and tried to justify the performances in the previous Premier League games when they had been particularly poor, I think they hadn't had a shot at home against Nottingham Forest.

Former Norwich, Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton Picture: Chris Furlong/Getty Images

‘Just because he is unburdening himself – he blamed himself, he blamed Ralph Hasenhuttl, he blamed the current group of players – and what they are thinking about him, I don't know. But he is too emotional.

‘Fans hang on every word a manager says and every action has a consequence. For the last three months he’s said that he’s compromised and hasn't done it his way, and now he is going to start doing it his way. I mean, is he believable? I think that he’s a bluffer.

‘If you are a Southampton fan, you want to hear a guy who’s in control. He could have come out after the game and just said "it’s my responsibility”, but he didn't say that. How insecure is he? Having to justify himself and rant on about being one of the best managers in European football, statistically, and all of that nonsense. Who was aware of that?

‘I have never heard so much nonsense being talked after a game, I really haven't. How insecure is the guy? And if you want to stay in the Premier League, you want to see a manager who has control. Nathan Jones does not have control.

‘So while I sympathise with him, the job that he took over, they (Southampton) would have been better off sticking with Ralph Hasenhuttl, and I think the owners of the club are under massive pressure now, because when you have a loose cannon in charge, which Nathan Jones is, who knows what is going to happen next?

‘Is it his team that will be playing at the weekend, or is he going to be compromised again and listen to someone else again? Who knows what you are going to get from him? Get rid of him.’

Speaking after his side’s loss to Brentford, Jones said: ‘I’ve compromised certain principles because of personnel, but also the way people want to play — because of fans.

‘I've been very successful playing a real fluid style, at Luton we were a real aggressive front footed side.

‘Statistically there weren't better than me around Europe in terms of clean sheets, defending the box, balls in the box, xG, all those things.