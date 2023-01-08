News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth fans you were brilliant... they sang hearts out: Twitter reacts to Tottenham Hotspur show of force

Twitter has been full of chat in the wake of Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Spurs. Here’s some of the chat following the third round clash.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Got the result in the end. @Pompey your fans were brilliant.

@Hangryhiggs

Had some fun before #TOTPOR today with @Coytey … @SpursOfficial got the 1-0 win and @Pompey fans brilliantly supported their team

@GaryStevensUK

To their credit the 9,000 Pompey fans sang their hearts out from the time they arrived THFC.

@keithdibs

Super effort by the #Pompey travelling support today. Non-stop noise off the pitch and their team did them proud on it #FACup

Pompey fans saluted by Simon Bassey at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

@GeorgeSessions

Proud #Pompey performance on & off the park. Only a bit of class from Harry Kane can separate the sides, Spurs' only shot on target. Zak Swanson & Joe Morrell outstanding but every player put in a shift. All the Pompey fans wanted was to see some fight

@peadubya66

Good to be through to the next round of the #FACup. But Jesus was embarrassing being out sung by 8500 @Pompey fans. Fair play to them, and good luck for the rest of the season

Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
@mac1882thfc

Pompey players should be proud , fans made it feel like a home game and really making the atmosphere, kane showed his class ...

@Glennbridgman1

Can we please take a moment to acknowledge that Louis Thompson is not human? He suffered a double leg break in August and today he returned to the @Pompey first team, and looked like he'd never been away. And booked within minutes of coming on! #Pompey

@aw_tanner

Pompey boys all huddled in front of 9,000 fans at Spurs away, all singing “Portsmouth til I die” A moment I’ll never forget that. Really makes you realise why you love this club.

@DanLewis1999

Harry Kane the difference. They’ll be disappointed in that #Pompey dressing room right now. Not because they lost. But because they didn’t get a draw. Solid improvement and great battling performance. Well played boys. More of that please. Proud of that.

@pompeypaul72

This bunch of lads did #Pompey proud this afternoon, and our fans were something else. A game I'll never forget, and loved the huddle at the end. #togetherness

@PropPersonnel