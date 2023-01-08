Portsmouth fans you were brilliant... they sang hearts out: Twitter reacts to Tottenham Hotspur show of force

Got the result in the end. @Pompey your fans were brilliant.

@Hangryhiggs

Had some fun before #TOTPOR today with @Coytey … @SpursOfficial got the 1-0 win and @Pompey fans brilliantly supported their team

@GaryStevensUK

To their credit the 9,000 Pompey fans sang their hearts out from the time they arrived THFC.

@keithdibs

Super effort by the #Pompey travelling support today. Non-stop noise off the pitch and their team did them proud on it #FACup

Pompey fans saluted by Simon Bassey at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

@GeorgeSessions

Proud #Pompey performance on & off the park. Only a bit of class from Harry Kane can separate the sides, Spurs' only shot on target. Zak Swanson & Joe Morrell outstanding but every player put in a shift. All the Pompey fans wanted was to see some fight

@peadubya66

Good to be through to the next round of the #FACup. But Jesus was embarrassing being out sung by 8500 @Pompey fans. Fair play to them, and good luck for the rest of the season

Pompey fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

@mac1882thfc

Pompey players should be proud , fans made it feel like a home game and really making the atmosphere, kane showed his class ...

@Glennbridgman1

Can we please take a moment to acknowledge that Louis Thompson is not human? He suffered a double leg break in August and today he returned to the @Pompey first team, and looked like he'd never been away. And booked within minutes of coming on! #Pompey

@aw_tanner

Pompey boys all huddled in front of 9,000 fans at Spurs away, all singing “Portsmouth til I die” A moment I’ll never forget that. Really makes you realise why you love this club.

@DanLewis1999

Harry Kane the difference. They’ll be disappointed in that #Pompey dressing room right now. Not because they lost. But because they didn’t get a draw. Solid improvement and great battling performance. Well played boys. More of that please. Proud of that.

@pompeypaul72

This bunch of lads did #Pompey proud this afternoon, and our fans were something else. A game I'll never forget, and loved the huddle at the end. #togetherness

