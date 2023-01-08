Portsmouth fans you were brilliant... they sang hearts out: Twitter reacts to Tottenham Hotspur show of force
Twitter has been full of chat in the wake of Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Spurs. Here’s some of the chat following the third round clash.
Got the result in the end. @Pompey your fans were brilliant.
@Hangryhiggs
Had some fun before #TOTPOR today with @Coytey … @SpursOfficial got the 1-0 win and @Pompey fans brilliantly supported their team
@GaryStevensUK
To their credit the 9,000 Pompey fans sang their hearts out from the time they arrived THFC.
@keithdibs
Super effort by the #Pompey travelling support today. Non-stop noise off the pitch and their team did them proud on it #FACup
@GeorgeSessions
Proud #Pompey performance on & off the park. Only a bit of class from Harry Kane can separate the sides, Spurs' only shot on target. Zak Swanson & Joe Morrell outstanding but every player put in a shift. All the Pompey fans wanted was to see some fight
@peadubya66
Good to be through to the next round of the #FACup. But Jesus was embarrassing being out sung by 8500 @Pompey fans. Fair play to them, and good luck for the rest of the season
@mac1882thfc
Pompey players should be proud , fans made it feel like a home game and really making the atmosphere, kane showed his class ...
@Glennbridgman1
Can we please take a moment to acknowledge that Louis Thompson is not human? He suffered a double leg break in August and today he returned to the @Pompey first team, and looked like he'd never been away. And booked within minutes of coming on! #Pompey
@aw_tanner
Pompey boys all huddled in front of 9,000 fans at Spurs away, all singing “Portsmouth til I die” A moment I’ll never forget that. Really makes you realise why you love this club.
@DanLewis1999
Harry Kane the difference. They’ll be disappointed in that #Pompey dressing room right now. Not because they lost. But because they didn’t get a draw. Solid improvement and great battling performance. Well played boys. More of that please. Proud of that.
@pompeypaul72
This bunch of lads did #Pompey proud this afternoon, and our fans were something else. A game I'll never forget, and loved the huddle at the end. #togetherness
@PropPersonnel