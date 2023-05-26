Portsmouth favourite vows to steal show live on Sky Sports roared on by travelling army

The Pompey Problem will be roared by a marching army of 300 supporters in Bournemouth, as he takes on Nicaraguan tough man Lebin Morales.

McKinson will be given a big stage to showcase his undoubted quality over eight rounds, with his contest screened live on Sky Sports tomorrow night (7pm).

After taking massive rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr nine rounds in Texas last year, the 24-1 man is looking to make the most of his opportunity as he strives for the biggest fights once again.

McKinson said: ‘Everyone knows I’m talented and I beat most people, but I want the big fights so I need to stand out here and turn heads.

‘I’m the first fight on the TV broadcast and I’m excited to steal the show.

‘I’ve boxed in some good places and on some good cards, but the set-up here is unbelievable.

‘The sun is out, we’re on the beach and we’ve got 300 Pompey coming down to support me.

Mikey McKinson with co-trainer Miles Harding in Bournemouth.

‘That attention and backing is all the motivation I need for this fight. The backing means the world and I’m very proud - I think 300 Pompey equates to 1,000 of anyone else!’

McKinson remains the UK’s number one at welterweight in the Boxrec rankings and ranked in the world top 15 by the IBF.

The 29-year-old knows that means opportunities could lie around the corner but he also can’t look past Morales.

McKinson added: ‘He’s won five of his last six and is coming into this on the back of a knockout win.

‘He’s a proud South American who gives his all and puts everything into his punches.

‘I know he’s a live threat and he’s going to be very dangerous, but as long as I do my thing I’ll take that confidence away from him.

‘I’ve still got my world ranking and I’m number one in the UK. I’m too ambitious to not think of the world stage but all my opponents are dangerous though, so I can’t overlook what’s in front of me.