And the Pompey Problem has challenged Conor Benn to rebuild his standing, with an all-England domestic showdown against the classy stylist.

McKinson returns to the ring tomorrow in Italy against hard-hitting Brazilian Sergio Dos Santos Carvalho.

It will be the 29-year-old’s fourth fight in 12 months, with two of those missions coming in America - including a clash with rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr.

That has seen McKinson’s international standing grow, with his name at the top of the pile domestically.

While the former Moneyfields man has been building his status, Benn has been fighting to clear his name after testing positive for the banned substance clomifene.

The WBC sanctioning body cleared Benn of ‘intentionally’ doping last month, but he remains under investigation by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

They have made it clear he will not fight on a BBBofC show, until he proves his innocence to the United Kingdom Anti-Doping agency (UKAD).

Michael McKinson, left, and Conor Benn.

McKinson is more than happy to meet the son of British great Nigel Benn, in a fight he’s made clear he’s willing take on for a number of years.

He said: ‘I’m the UK’s number one welterweight.

‘I’m not sure what to make of Conor Benn, but the fact is he failed two tests.

‘It’s a name which has always been on my radar and he’s a name everyone mentions.

‘It’s a fight I’ve called for over five years.

‘It got to the point where I gave up, because it probably won’t happen.

‘But now after everything he’s been through, his name is going to be tarnished for a long time - regardless of what he does in boxing. It will.

‘So why not get back some praise from the British fans by fighting his biggest British rival?

‘Take Kell Brook out of it, I’m Conor Benn’s biggest test domestically.

‘It would be a way for the British public to fall back in love with him. Will it happen, though? Probably not.

‘If it happens great, I’m here 100 per cent, but it’s not something I lose sleep over. It’s got to the point where it’s clear he doesn’t want to fight me.

‘I’m top drawer in the UK at welterweight, I’m the UK’s number one clean boxer. I’m known worldwide in boxing and I’m clean.

‘So I know I will get my chances. I’ll keep my head down, focus and the chance will come.

