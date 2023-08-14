Portsmouth favourite’s message to fans on role which could help make or break season after Leyton Orient thrashing

And the Blues favourite told fans they can play a key role in creating an environment for John Mousinho’s side to thrive this term.

The buzz among the travellling faithful was clear to see, as League Two champions Leyton Orient were buried by a 4-0 thrashing on their own patch.

Pompey’s powerful display delighted them after a mid-week victory over Forest Green in the Carabao Cup, with their sense of euphoria palpable.

Rafferty explained the dressing room is staying grounded, but need to utilise the fervour of the Fratton faithful.

He said: ‘There’s a brilliant energy and we have to ride that, go with it and keep going - because it can be a brilliant season for us.

‘I think we have to do that. We can’t get carried away, you’ve got to keep building on performances.

‘Last week we didn’t win - but the performance wasn’t bad. I’d argue all day long with someone who thought that performance was bad, because it wasn’t.

Ryley Towler was left out of the squad in the 4-0 Leyton Orient win. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘Bristol Rovers are a good team and will do well this season. It was a reasonable performance.

‘We built on that in mid-week, by the lads who didn’t start doing well and putting everything into it. That then massively helped us going into this game.

‘Just keep backing us and keep believing in us.'

Rafferty highlighted the importance of Pompey fans creating an environment where his team-mates can thrive this term.

Joe Rafferty joins his Pompey team-mates in saluting the travelling fans at Leyton Orient. Pic: Jason Brown.

The 29-year-old feels there will be testing moments - and their backing in those periods will be key for the younger members of Mousinho's squad.

Rafferty added: ‘I know the majority will support us, but there will be bumps in the road - and that’s when we will need them even more.

'We’ll need them onside even more - that will be really important for our young players.

‘If they can keep supporting us, keep getting behind us and stay positive this season I think we can be in for a really good season.

‘I witnessed it when the place was buzzing last year home and away.

‘The away fans always stay with us and when we get the fans on board at home they are brilliant.