Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey's Louis Thompson is left in agony after a late challenge from Glenn Whelan against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues midfielder is this evening in hospital after a late lunge from veteran Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan at Fratton Park.

The former Norwich City man was left in agony in front of the dugouts after the 19th-minute incident, which led to a seven-minute stoppage in play before he was stretchered from the pitch.

Boss Danny Cowley explained he will this evening visit Thompson in hospital where the extent of the problem will likely become clearer.

But Cowley, who was left fuming when the foul which saw Whelan booked took place, is fearing the worst news to emerge.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘Our first thoughts are with Louis.

‘He is a very important person and an important player to this football club and we’re fearing the worst.

‘We’re worried about the extent of the injury. To me it looked like a broken tibia and fibula the way his leg crumpled

‘We know he’s in really good hands and the medical team did a really good job, but we will have to wait to confirm the extent of the injury and find out a bit more. We’re just hoping and praying it’s not as bad as it looked.’

Pompey fans and Cowley himself were angered that Whelan didn’t receive sterner punishment for the foul from referee Gavin Ward at the time of the incident.

The Blues head coach wouldn’t be drawn on the issue of intent from the former Aston Villa man, but suggested the tackle was not a good one whether Whelan meant it or not.

The news is setback on an afternoon in which Pompey once again showed their resolve, after being pegged back despite dominating much of the match.

Cowley added: ‘I don’t want to get caught up in talking about the tackle.

‘There is not a lot you can do when you get a tackle like that. We accept that football is a contact game but are disappointed Louis is now in hospital.