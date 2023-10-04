Portsmouth fears over midfielder injury after learning set-back more serious than anticipated
Pompey’s skipper injured his left ankle during the second-half challenge which earned Wigan’s Charlie Wyke a red card on Saturday.
The Blues had subsequently pencilled in a late fitness test for their skipper to be considered for duty against Wycombe on Tuesday night.
However, Pack’s left foot remains in a protective boot and he has been sent for a scan to determine the full extent of the problem.
Mousinho is now bracing himself for bad news – although not ‘horrendous’.
He told The News: ‘On Tuesday morning, Marlon was slightly worse than we thought, so we didn’t bother with a fitness test, he was nowhere near being able to play.
‘We spoke to the medical staff and sent him for a scan, so we are awaiting the results of that.
‘It probably doesn’t look quite as rosy as we first thought it might, when we potentially saw him as being in contention for Wycombe.
‘I don’t think it’s a horrendous one, but we’ll have to wait for the results. We will have more information on Thursday.
‘The ankle injury is from Charlie Wyke’s challenge, he has basically gone into him heavily and Marlon has turned his ankle under the weight of Wyke.
‘If Marlon is struggling and comes off in a game you know he’s hurt, he’s not coming off otherwise, he’s absolutely not coming off.
‘He’s had to go for a scan and you know it’s not great, but we’ll deal with it and move on.’
Pack had been an ever-present in Pompey’s league programme during their march to the top of League One.
In total he has featured 11 times this season, scoring in August’s 4-0 victory at Leyton Orient.
In his absence against Wycombe, the Blues snatched a dramatic win eight minutes into time added-on through Conor Shaughnessy.
Alex Robertson stood in alongside Joe Morrell in the centre of midfield, with Tino Anjorin operating in the attacking role for his first start of his Pompey career.
The Blues’ 2-1 victory over the Chairboys keeps them in top spot, one point ahead of Oxford United.