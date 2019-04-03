Have your say

The long-awaited Pompey documentary is finally coming to the big screen.

Following five-and-a-half years in production, ‘Our Club’ will next month receive its premiere at the No6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard.

The documentary 'Our Club' will be released next month, telling the remarkable story of Pompey's fall and rise. Picture: Oliver Zee

In the meantime, The News has obtained an exclusive teaser of the film, giving supporters a first look. This is situated at the top of the story

The project was launched in December 2013 by Barney Fox and Remy Martin from Zanda Films, with filming completed in April last year.

The documentary, which is narrated by Ian Darke, charts Pompey’s plight following the 2008 FA Cup victory and culminates with the May 2017 League Two title triumph.

It is said to offer a gritty, behind-the-scenes look at Fratton Park during the most turbulent times in the club’s history, using first-hand accounts of those who witnessed it.

Approximately 250 hours of footage was collated, including interviews and clips taken from match days, away trips and club events.

The accounts of 50 people were gathered, with average interview times spanning around two hours per person.

Its wide range of contributors include Iain McInnes, Peter Storrie, Balram Chainrai, Mick Williams, Kev McCormack, Bob Beech, John Jenkins, Micah Hall and Ashley Brown.

The 70-minute documentary will be shown for the first time on May 15 at No6 Cinema, with a champagne reception marking the launch.

That will be an invite-only event, with those involved in its production asked to attend.

However, two public screenings are also planned at the independent cinema, taking place on May 22 and 29, with more details available soon.

In addition, executive producer Colin Farmery is exploring the potential to distribute the documentary through downloading options.