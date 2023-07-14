News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth first-team regulars form bulk of Blues line-up against Gosport in pre-season friendly

Joe Morrell leads the Pompey first-team names lining up against Gosport in the latest pre-season friendly.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST
Marlon Pack skippers Pompey in tonight's friendly at Gosport. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMarlon Pack skippers Pompey in tonight's friendly at Gosport. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Marlon Pack skippers Pompey in tonight's friendly at Gosport. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Wales international joins skipper Marlon Pack, Anthony Scully, Sean Raggett, Will Norris and Connor Ogilvie in the Blues’ starting XI this evening.

Also featuring are Academy second-year scholars Sam Folarin and Koby Mottoh, who both faced the Rocks on Tuesday night, and they’re joined by fellow youngster Mitch Aston.

Completing the line-up at Privett Park are Liam Vincent and Josh Dockerill as John Mousinho shuffles his squad ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the Hawks (1pm).

Pompey are scheduled to introduce their 11 substitutes on the 60-minute mark against Gosport.

They include Denver Hume, Josh Oluwayemi, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Harvey Laidlaw and Destiny Ojo.

Pompey: Norris, Dockerill, Raggett, Ogilvie, Vincent, Aston, Pack, Morrell, Mottoh, Folarin, Scully.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Quarm, Hume, Mnoga, Fox, Laidlaw, Jewitt-White, Murray, Keteku, Clout, Ojo.

