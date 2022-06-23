But how does their calendar for the campaign ahead look when Carabao Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup dates are added into the mix?

And what about the World Cup? What games will it overlap, with the Blues likely to be without Wales midfielder Joe Morrell for that period?

Here’s how Pompey’s season shapes up, with Cardiff (away) named as their Carabao Cup first-round opponents.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey kick-off their 2022-23 season with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday

AFC Wimbledon and Crawley are teams they will face in the Papa John’s Trophy, with a group game against Aston Villa’s under-21s has been added to their schedule.

Pompey’s 2022-23 fixtures

July

Sat 30 Sheffield Wednesday (A)

August

Sat 6 Lincoln City (H)

Wed 10 Carabao Cup 1st round

Sat 13 Cheltenham Town (A)

Tue16 Cambridge United (H)

Sat 20 Bristol Rovers (H)

Wed 24 Carabao Cup 2nd round

Sat 27 Port Vale (A)

Tue 30 Papa John’s Trophy

September

Sat 3 Peterborough United (H)

Sat 10 Barnsley (A)

Tue13 Burton Albion (A)

Sat 17 Plymouth Argyle (H)

Tue 20 Papa John’s Trophy

Sat 24 Bolton Wanderers (H) – International date

October

Sat 1 Ipswich Town (A)

Sat 8 Fleetwood Town (H)

Sat 15 Charlton Athletic (A)

Tue 18 Papa John’s Trophy

Sat 22 Forest Green Rovers (A)

Tue 25 Oxford United (H)

Sat 29 Shrewsbury Town (H)

November

Sat 5 Emirates FA Cup 1st round

Wed 9 Carabao Cup 3rd round

Sat 12 Morecambe (A)

Sat 19 Derby County (H) – FIFA World Cup

Sat 26 Emirates FA Cup 2nd round/FIFA World Cup

Tue 29 Papa John’s Trophy 2nd round

December

Sat 3 Wycombe Wanderers (A) – FIFA World Cup

Sat 10 Accrington Stanley (A) – FIFA World Cup

Tue Dec 13 Papa John’s Trophy 3rd round

Sat 17 MK Dons (H) – FIFA World Cup

Wed 21 Carabao Cup 4th round

Mon 26 Exeter City (A)

Thu 29 Ipswich Town (H)

January

Sun 1 Charlton Athletic (H)

Sat 7 Fleetwood Town (A) – Emirates FA Cup 3rd round

Tue 10 Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final

Wed 11 Carabao Cup 5th round

Sat 14 Bolton Wanderers (A)

Sat 21 Exeter City (H)

Wed 25 Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

Sat 28 Peterborough United (A) – Emirates FA Cup fourth round

Tue 31 Papa John’s Trophy semi-final

February

Wed 1 Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

Sat 4 Barnsley (H)

Sat 11 Plymouth Argyle (A)

Tue 14 Burton Albion (H)

Sat 18 Lincoln City (A)

Sun 19 Papa John’s Trophy final

Sat 25 Cheltenham Town (H)

Sun 26 Carabao Cup final

March

Wed 1 Emirates FA Cup 5th round

Sat 4 Cambridge United (A)

Sat 11 Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Sat 18 Bristol Rovers (A) - Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

Sat 25 Port Vale (H) – International date

April

Sat 1 Forest Green Rovers (H)

Fri 7 MK Dons (A)

Mon 10 Morecambe (H)

Sat 15 Shrewsbury Town (A)

Tue 18 Oxford United (A)

Sat 22 Accrington Stanley (H) – Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Sat 29 Derby County (A)

May

Sat 6 Wycombe Wanderers (H)

June