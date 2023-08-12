Portsmouth flex muscle as they cruise to dominant maiden league win at Leyton Orient

Goals from Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi and an Omar Beckles own goal did the damage on an afternoon where John Mousinho’s side exerted total control of the game.

Once Pack put his side in front in the 23rd minute the three points never looked in doubt, as John Mousinho’s side maintained a ruthless tempo.

It means Pompey are now in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run across this and last season.

Colby Bishop was on the scoresheet in Pompey's win at Leyton Orient today.

The depth in the squad was evident as Mousinho made subs who influenced the game - especially Aussie new boy Alex Robertson.

Christian Saydee’s man-of-the-match performance on the opening day against Bristol Rovers earned him a place in John Mousinho’s starting XI.

He was one of three changes from the opening day with Abu Kamara and Conor Shaughnessy also starting.

Anthony Scully dropped to the bench with Ryley Tower not in the squad along with the injured Tom Lowery.

There was also no place in the 18 for Zak Swanson, after a goal and decent showing against Forest Green on Tuesday night

The opening proved competitive but offered little in the way opportunities for either side.

It took until the 19th minute for the game to produce a shot on goal - a wayward effort from Idris El Mizouni from just inside the box.

The response came in the shape of a blocked effort from Saydee from 12 yards following a decent cross from Gavin Whyte.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute from a corner as Pack volleyed in Joe Rafferty’s ball in. The connection wasn’t great from the skipper, but it was all about the accuracy as the ball tricked over the line via the post.

Saydee then smashed a 20 yarder not too far over the top from Whyte’s cross as Pompey’s confidence soared.

Orient were then totally opened up by Regan Poole’s ball through the middle. Colby Bishop got to it, but Sam Howes charged from his box and cleared as the striker looked to lift the ball over him.

The home side finally managed a shot on goal six minutes before the break, but Norris comfortably got down to George Moncur’s shot on the turn from just inside the box.

There was a let off for Pompey as Pigott mugged Shaughnessy by the deadball line and cut the ball back for Moncur but Poole produced a fine last-ditch challenge.

Pompey doubled their lead at the end of the half with Rafferty again the architect. His ball from the right was met by Bishop, who made no mistake with his head from six yards.

It was nearly a Blues third two minutes after the restart as Whyte, Saydee and finally Bishop combined, with the striker whistling a 20 yarder just wide.

Pompey did make it three in the 52nd minute as the unfortunate Beckles looped the ball beyond Howes from a dangerous Whyte cross.

Ruel Sotiriou mustered some kind of response for a shell-shocked Orient, as his 20-yard effort was deflected over.

Howes had to then dive full length to keep out Whyte’s angled drive with 25 minutes remaining.

The keeper then fluffed Rafferty’s cross with sub Jack Sparkes nearly gliding a shot in from the tightest of angles.

Pompey continued to keep the game in their vice-like grip on proceedings in east London chock full of positives.