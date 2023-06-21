Cole Kpekawa’s Fratton Park career may have been brief, yet his Blues struggles ensure he’s long remembered by many for all the wrong reasons.

The nomadic defender has this week moved to another club, this time Bromley in the National League.

He was released by Maidenhead earlier this month following 27 appearances and three goals as they finished one place above the relegation zone last season.

Now Kpekawa has quickly secured a new home, with a switch to Bromley, who reached the play-offs and are again likely to challenge for the Football League next term.

Overall, he has featured in the top six divisions in English football as well as clubs in Slovakia and Scotland, and for England under-20s.

When he arrived at Pompey on loan from QPR in March 2015, Kpekawa was regarded as a rising talent.

Aged 18 at the time, he joined alongside fellow defender Nyron Nosworthy as manager Andy Awford sought to bolster the Blues’ flagging League Two progress.

Cole Kpekawa, pictured in action against AFC Wimbledon in March 2015, made two appearances during an ill-fated Pompey loan spell. Picture: Ashley Zee

Handed a debut at AFC Wimbledon as a left wing-back, despite having never played the role before, Kpekawa endured a tough afternoon in a 1-0 defeat.

The following match was the visit of Shrewsbury to Fratton Park, with the youngster keeping his place, however the outcome was a 2-0 loss amid another poor showing.

Kpekawa never played for Pompey again and his loan was cut short after a month, with QPR recalling him with the player having failed to make the next five squads.

Remarkably, he would make his Premier League debut weeks later, appearing as an 85th-minute substitute in QPR’s 5-1 defeat at Leicester City in May 2015.

He would go on to feature nine times for Rangers, including three Premier League starts, while there was a loan spell at Leyton Orient.

In August 2016, Kpekawa was sold to Barnsley for £450,000, making seven appearances for the Championship club in 2016-17, before moving to Colchester for a second time the following summer.

After that he had spells at St Mirren, Billericay, Slovakian club AS Trencin, Chelmsford, Hemel Hempstead and Maidenhead.

