Portsmouth flop on the hunt for fresh start as ex-Southampton, Barnsley and Swindon Town man's shown door

Lloyd Isgrove is a name many of the Fratton faithful have probably forgotten, after his failed loan spell on the south coast in 2019.

But now the winger is on the lookout for a new club in the upcoming transfer window after being released by Bolton.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign for the 30-year-old, whose last appearance came in a one-minute cameo from the bench in the Papa Johns Trophy in February.

Isgrove has since been sidelined with a hamstring issue, which also saw him ruled out of the Whites’ play-off contests against Barnsley.

The Southampton academy graduate’s three years at the University of Bolton Stadium has been troubled by injuries, limiting him to 64 appearances in all competitions.

Despite scoring three goals and registering three assists in 32 league outings, he would fail to increase his tally over the following two seasons in League One.

The ex-Pompey man was one of four players released by Ian Evatt following Bolton’s play-off disappointment, which saw them lose 2-1 on aggregate to the Tykes.

Lloyd Isgrove.

Isgrove confirmed his departure with a heartfelt message on social media.

He tweeted: ‘After three seasons full of highs and lows, I want to thank all the fans for their unbelievable support. It’s been a pleasure to play for you and I wish you and the club nothing but success in the future.

‘Massive thanks to all the staff at the club who made me feel at home since the day I signed. All the best and I will always be a Wanderer! Izzy.’

Isgrove arrived at Fratton Park in January 2019, along with five other new faces as Kenny Jackett looked to add to his table-topping squad.

But it was a window which failed to boost their promotion hopes, with the likes of Bryn Morris and James Vaughan failing to step up to the mark.

The winger was also one of them after being overlooked by the Blues boss and injuries preventing him from making a single appearance, during his loan spell from Barnsley.

Pompey would fall short in their quest for automatic promotion - missing out by three points on a prized top two spot. Play-off misery to Sunderland followed - losing 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.