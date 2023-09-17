'Portsmouth followers bored me…limbs rating 11/10': Blues and Derby County faithfuls have their say after draw
Pompey fans bored me, only got one chant all day #DCFC
@LukeWoody26
Atmosphere from the Pompey fans today was unreal, shame derby never turned up #pompey #dcfc
@POMPEYSWB
Never seen fans cry like Derby’s did today #pompey #dcfc
@KeelanMcLeod
Limbs rating From a derby fan 11/10
@jf_dcfc
I don’t think we can knock the level the opposition today, Portsmouth are a good team and will be in and around the top 6 come May and they were very impressive today. Regardless of how good Pompey were today, there was nothing good about us at all
@DCFC_Harris
Regardless of quality of chances created, Pompey controlled much of the game today. Especially the first half. Looked like the home side. As a Pompey fan, we genuinely don’t do that away from home against other ‘top sides’ at this level. You must be pretty poor atm.
@1828383hsjsjdnn
Thank you so much to every #Pompey fan who has supported the Jimmy Dickinson statue, whether you donated to the Crowdfunders, put money into a bucket on a matchday, bought one of the books, or just believed in what we were doing.
I really think you’re going to love it.
@donaldvass
Don’t get me wrong we lack attacking threat (Bishop aside) but I’m feeling optimistic. Our biggest test so far and #Pompey were mostly comfortable, just need the attack to get firing. Still unbeaten. Roll on Tuesday. Handball came off Poole’s thigh but I get why it was given.
@BlueArmyAlex
You can say ‘rookie manager’, you can say ‘too many draws’ but I genuinely think this is the best #Pompey have looked as a footballing side the whole time we’ve been in L1. Completely dominated a promotion favourite away and still had the character to get a result when behind.
@JBDS__
Gotta give a shout-out to big Shaughnessy btw. Goes under the radar and often over shadowed by Poole, but he's been class since coming into the side. Up the Blues! #Pompey
@mike_banting
Colby "Magic Hat" Bishop doing his best Robin Hood impression. Stole the show with his late, late equaliser. Thoroughly deserved draw. Jubilant scenes from Pompey fans.
@davidthomson180
It’s a great point away from home, and the least we deserved. What I love most is how angry Mousinho is with the officiating and the fact we haven’t come away with the win. Today has shown a top mentality, hope we keep it that way. Well done #pompey
@LukeEllisPUP