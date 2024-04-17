Pompey fans celebrate their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey fans celebrate their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey fans celebrate their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth for life: How Fratton favourites Crouch, Merson, James, Burgess & Co celebrated League One title win

Pompey were crowned League One champions on an emotional night at Fratton Park.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 17th Apr 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST

And, as a city celebrated, so did many, many former Blues favourites who continue to enjoy an unbreakable bond with the club they represented with such distinction.

In the joyous aftermath, they posted their congratulations on X, formerly known as Twitter, as did former head coach Danny Cowley.

And here are their messages of love and support...

Peter Crouch

1. IMG_1830.jpg

Peter Crouch Photo: None

Photo Sales
David James

2. IMG_1815.jpg

David James Photo: None

Photo Sales
Jamie O'Hara

3. IMG_1821.jpg

Jamie O'Hara Photo: None

Photo Sales
Christian Burgess

4. IMG_1818.jpg

Christian Burgess Photo: None

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OnePompeyFratton ParkDanny Cowley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.