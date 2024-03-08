A nine-game unbeaten run - with seven victories - has assured Portsmouth top spot in League One. John Mousinho's men are sitting six points clear at the top of the table as they aim to end their 11-year hiatus from the Championship.

But how does that compare to the rest of the division? Pompey have several promotion rivals hot on their heels as the campaign approaches its final throes.

There has also been some notable drop-offs since the turn of the year, with Peterborough United falling off and Bolton Wanderers coming to the fore. Portsmouth are set to test their ruthless streak against Blackpool this weekend - a club vying for a play-off place.