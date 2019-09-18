Pompey are hoping they’ve finally got to the bottom of Bryn Morris’ long-term injury.

The midfielder has made just eight appearances since arriving from Shrewsbury in January.

An ongoing stomach problem that again flared up last month has meant he’s yet to feature this season.

The Blues flew Morris to Ireland to see a specialist earlier this month and he’s been given certain exercises in an attempt to overcome his setback.

Kenny Jackett is now optimistic the former England youth captain can make a full recovery and return to action sooner rather than later.

The boss said: ‘The specialist said he has to work a specific set of exercises for a month.

‘He’s about two weeks into that now. It’s a process for him in the lower abdomen area, just above the groin that’s been very problematic and tender, not an area you can sustain a lot of pain.

‘Twisting and turning and striking a football is hard because it really does reverberate.

‘Usually these situations need an operation but no-one’s ever diagnosed one for him,

‘Now he’s on a new set of exercises and hopefully can strengthen that area and get him over this problem.

‘We hope we know what it is. We thought a few times we’d got to the bottom of it.

‘Hopefully this time we have and when he does start training he can stay out there. We’ve had a few false dawns and hopefully this can be the key to ending a frustrating period.’

Jackett’s told Morris to keep his spirits up as he remains on the sidelines.

And the manager pinpointed Andy Cannon’s fine progress as an example the ex-Middlesbrough man can still play his part this campaign.

He added: ‘Andy Cannon was injured last season but has gone from strength to strength.

‘He’s established in the group and hopefully over his injury problems.

‘That hasn’t happened for Bryn yet but it’s early in the season and he can still do well and contribute.

‘Some clear communication between the player, head physio and myself is needed.

‘After that, Bryn has to keep his own spirits up. That’s the way it is, things don’t go your way all the time.’