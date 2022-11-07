Portsmouth given Fratton Park draw in third round of Hampshire Senior Cup

The Blues will once again be in front of the Fratton faithful, with the round of 16 tie set to take place at PO4.

Danny Cowley’s side will welcome The Street, who appear in Division One of the Wessex Football League.

It is unclear when the tie is set to take place with a date yet to be revealed.

It comes after Pompey knocked-out south-coast rivals Southampton in the second round, following an impressive 5-2 triumph in October.

Indeed, they’ll be looking to advance to the same stage of the competition as last term, after they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten 4-0 by eventual winners Farnborough.

The Blues are also joined by AFC Bournemouth, Aldershot and Eastleigh as the other noticeable sides left in the cup.