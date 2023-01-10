Josh Griffiths makes his first Papa John's Trophy appearance for Pompey in tonight's quarter-final clash at Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Caretaker boss Simon Bassey has made five changes from their visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this evening’s Bolton quarter-final clash.

Yet all are considered first-team players, with not a single Academy youngster present in the 18-man squad.

Ronan Curtis, Josh Koroma, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott are recalled, while Marlon Pack’s two-match suspension does not include this competition and features.

Out go Ryan Tunnicliffe, Colby Bishop, Reeco Hackett, Owen Dale and Michael Morrison, with the latter two not making the bench.

Meanwhile, Josh Oluwayemi, previously a Papa John’s Trophy ever-present this season, is on the bench, with Josh Griffiths replacing him.

Griffiths, of course, started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Spurs in the FA Cup third round and comes in for his Blues debut in this competition.

The Blues bench contains fit-again pair Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson, but Clark Robertson, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi continue to miss out through injury.

Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Hume, Curtis, Pack, Morrell, Koroma, Scarlett, Pigott.

