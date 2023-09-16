Watch more videos on Shots!

The striker turned home Terry Devlin’s pass in the fifth minute of time added-on to claim a dramatic point in a 1-1 draw at Derby.

The Blues had been trailing to James Collins’ disputed 85th-minute penalty in a match Bishop felt they deserved something from.

Then the former Rams apprentice swooped at the death, preserving sixth-placed Pompey’s 18 matches undefeated in League One.

And he is adamant John Mousinho’s squad is more equipped for promotion compared to last season.

He told The News: ‘100 per cent we’re a better team than last season.

‘We were talking about that in the changing room afterwards, it feels like a different confidence on the pitch.

‘It’s different players, the gaffer’s had more time to work on the patterns that we use, and it seems like we are getting more comfortable with it.

Colby Bishop celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Derby to secure a 1-1 draw. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘All the new players have impressed me, they are here for a reason. I think we have so much going forward and the boys that have come in at the back have been absolutely amazing.

‘We have a very good squad this year. It’s the way we play, we have more dynamic players.

‘When a new manager comes in sometimes it takes time to get what they want, you have to keep working on it and working on it and it seems that we are getting there now.

‘The manager made an impact when he came in last season, but the more you work with someone, the more you understand what they want and the more they understand what you want.

‘It has worked and now feels like a new confidence on the pitch.’

Bishop’s leveller represents his fourth goal in nine appearances this term as he maintains his impressive goal-scoring record.

And, on this occasion, he felt a point was no less than his team-mates deserved.

He added: We played really well.

‘Obviously they are going to have moments when they dominate the game, but we probably dominated it more than them throughout the whole game.