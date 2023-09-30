Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the verdict of goal-scorer Regan Poole, following a 2-1 success at Wigan to strengthen their grasp at the top of the table.

The Blues fought back from going behind to Martial Godo’s opening strike, with the Welsh defender and Paddy Lane netting.

Having collected a point at Derby and won on their travels at Barnsley so far this term, it’s another promising sign for the Fratton faithful.

And Poole is convinced Pompey’s credentials to achieve success are there for everyone to see.

He told The News: ‘I knew this team could challenge for promotion before I joined the football club. Looking at the team on paper, I knew

‘We were going to have a right go and I think we’ve shown that, this team doesn't know when to back down. If you want to be successful that’s what you need to do and that’s what you need to show.

‘If we keep going the way we are going, I don’t see why we can’t get promotion.

Regan Poole celebrates his leveller in Pompey's 2-1 win at Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, any team which has been successful in this league has to win the ugly games as many times as you can – and we did that.

‘This wasn't the prettiest game, nor was Derby, Barnsley away first half was the prettiest of them all.

‘We’ve won in all types of ways and, to be a successful team, that’s what you need to do.

‘We had to see it out at the end, but it was a well-deserved three points, Will (Norris) didn’t really have a save to make.’

After 10 games, the Blues are one point clear of Oxford, although the U’s have a game in hand.

Nonetheless, John Mousinho’s men are now four points ahead of third spot – and possess 17 more than a Wigan team which started this season on minus eight.

Poole added: ‘Wigan are a good side, we knew they were a good side before this game, they won’t be in this league position come the end of the season.

‘It was always going to be a tough place to come, but, when we went 1-0 down I didn’t panic, I knew we had the character to get back into the game.