Colby Bishop fired a chilling warning to Pompey’s League One rivals and insisted: We’re getting better and better.

The Blues rattled up their sixth win in seven League One matches following a 4-1 triumph over Reading.

The scoreline doesn’t necessarily tell the full story, with the Royals dominating possession and dictating proceedings until Paddy Lane’s 37th-minute strike against the run of play.

Colby Bishop believes Pompey are getting better and better. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Still, further goals from Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Bishop during a devastating second half ensured the margin of victory was comfortable, despite Charlie Savage’s late consolation.

And with John Mousinho’s men now nine points clear of third spot, their 16-goal leading scorer is convinced performance levels can rise even higher.

He told The News: ‘The second half was so good. When you get on top at Fratton, it just feels like the ball’s going to keep going into the net.

‘We know what we’re capable of, I don’t think we were 100 per cent against Reading, we were a bit sloppy in some periods, but we dig in deep and are together as a group.

‘We are getting better and we can get even better. If we were perfect the league would be done - and I know we can get better and better,

‘Reading are a good team, they’re really difficult to play against, they have some very good players. We just had to work it out, manage to get our press right, and we caused them problems.

‘It’s just amazing that we have players like Paddy, Callum Lang, Abs, they can break, then you think about the people missing out as well.

‘We’ve only got 12 games left, but we just need to keep winning, worry about ourselves. Hopefully other people drop points - but, if we keep winning, it’s in our hands.’

The Blues remain six points ahead of Derby, who have one game in hand.

Yet Bolton’s draw against Charlton now leaves them nine points behind, with three matches in hand.

Bishop added: ‘We’ve got an amazing squad, the owners have backed us and brought in some very good players. Owen Moxon today was superb, Callum has also since coming in, Myles has been superb as well.