Connor Ogilvie, who scored at MK Dons on Good Friday, misses today's visit of Morecambe through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And that opens the door for Denver Hume’s first start under John Mousinho.

The left-back has totalled just 12 minutes since the head coach’s January appointment, yet gets the chance to impress against the League One strugglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogilvie is absent with a dead leg, representing one of four changes from the side which drew 1-1 at MK Dons on Good Friday.

Joe Morrell (suspended) and Michael Jacobs (tight calf) are also missing, while Bernard drops to the bench.

Instead Clark Robertson is recalled and skippers the side, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Dane Scarlett also restored to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayling Island’s Harry Jewitt-White is called onto the bench, having made his league debut at Peterborough in January.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Lowery, Dale, Bishop, Scarlett.