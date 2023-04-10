News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth goalscorer ruled out as injuries and suspension force reshuffle against struggling Morecambe

Pompey are without their MK Dons goalscorer Connor Ogilvie for the visit of Morecambe.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Connor Ogilvie, who scored at MK Dons on Good Friday, misses today's visit of Morecambe through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesConnor Ogilvie, who scored at MK Dons on Good Friday, misses today's visit of Morecambe through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Connor Ogilvie, who scored at MK Dons on Good Friday, misses today's visit of Morecambe through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And that opens the door for Denver Hume’s first start under John Mousinho.

The left-back has totalled just 12 minutes since the head coach’s January appointment, yet gets the chance to impress against the League One strugglers.

Ogilvie is absent with a dead leg, representing one of four changes from the side which drew 1-1 at MK Dons on Good Friday.

Most Popular

Joe Morrell (suspended) and Michael Jacobs (tight calf) are also missing, while Bernard drops to the bench.

Instead Clark Robertson is recalled and skippers the side, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Dane Scarlett also restored to the side.

Hayling Island’s Harry Jewitt-White is called onto the bench, having made his league debut at Peterborough in January.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Lowery, Dale, Bishop, Scarlett.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Towler, Thompson, Jewitt-White, Hackett, Pigott.

