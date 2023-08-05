News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth grant four debuts - and a start for ex-Bristol City man - in opener against Bristol Rovers

Ryley Towler has won the nod to line-up for Pompey in the season opener against Bristol Rovers.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:12 BST
Ryley Towler gets the nod to start for Pompey against Bristol Rovers for the opening game of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

While John Mousinho grants debuts to four of his 12 summer signings for the Fratton Park encounter.

Will Norris, Regan Poole, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully all start against Joey Barton’s men this afternoon.

Poole partners ex-Bristol City man Towler in the centre of defence, with rivals Sean Raggett on the bench and Conor Shaughnessy failing to make the 18-man squad.

Also among the Blues substitutes are newcomers Ryan Schofield, Jack Sparkes, Terry Devlin, Abu Kamara, Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi.

However, there’s no room in the squad for Ben Stevenson and Zak Swanson, while Paddy Lane misses out through injury.

Rovers, whose manager Barton is serving a suspension and not allowed at Fratton Park, name ex-Pompey man John Marquis in attack.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.

Subs Not Used: Schofield, Raggett, Sparkes, Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Yengi.

Related topics:Bristol RoversPortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton ParkSean RaggettJohn MarquisBarton