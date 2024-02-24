Portsmouth grind out Charlton Athletic point to extend lead at top of League One

Pompey drew 0-0 at Charlton today. Pic Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey scrapped out a hard-earned point at Charlton to extend their lead at the top of League One.

The Blues were made to work hard for a share of the spoils in the 0-0 draw at The Valley, against a home side who belied their lowly position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with both Derby and Barnsley losing it was enough for John Mousinho’s side to extend their lead at the top to seven points.

Pompey failed to make the most of first-half chances and then failed to flow after the restart against Nathan Jones’ side.

But it was a point which they’ll take in the context of other results, as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Chances arrived at both ends from the outset, with the home side hitting the post in the third minute from Daniel Kanu’s angled drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop should have done better seconds later when he failed to make more of a presentable opening from inside the box, which Harry Isted saved with Callum Lang heading Connor Ogilvie’s cross wide.

The lively Owen Moxon then hit a super angled 20-yard volley from the apex of the box after flicking the ball up, which Isted impressively tipped over.

Lang then should have done better with a free header which he put straight at Isted with Paddy Lane nodding the follow-up against the bar.

There was a big miss from the home side 10 minutes before the break, as Shaughnessy left Tennai Watson’s cross and Alfie May nipped in but hit his finish over from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side applied early pressure after the restart, without creating an opening of note.

Norris saved from Rarmani Edmonds-Green in the 67th minute after a melee in the Pompey box.

Lang flicked Sparkes’ corner past the post in the only opening of any note from the Blues after the restart.

Kusini Yengi and Myles Peart-Harris were then sent on to try to spark Pompey’s labouring attack to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara’s effort from just inside the box was deflected inches over with five minutes left, before Peart-Harris went clean through but took too long and allowed Macaulay Gillesphey to put in an excellent last-ditch tackle.