Loan pair Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker are both named by Danny Cowley in his starting XI at Plough Lane this evening.

Coventry’s Walker, of course, was this afternoon announced on loan for the remainder of the campaign, while Carter was an unused substitute on Saturday.

They are among four changes to the side which lost 2-1 to MK Dons, ending a 10-match unbeaten run in League One.

Tyler Walker starts for Pompey at AFC Wimbledon this evening following his loan arrival from Coventry. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Also recalled are Lee Brown, who slots in at left wing-back, and central midfielder Louis Thompson.

Making way are Reeco Hackett, who isn’t in the squad, Kieron Freeman, Shaun Williams and Ronan Curtis.

Carter comes onto the right-hand side of the back three, while Walker is given attacking duties alongside George Hirst and Marcus Harness.

Ryan Tunnicliffe is included on the bench, making the squad for the first time since October in a League One fixture.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Walker, Hirst.

Subs: Bass, Robertson, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Freeman, Jacobs.

