Portsmouth hand Huddersfield man starting chance in League One top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth

Pompey have handed a full debut to Josh Koroma for their top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 2:18 pm
Josh Koroma has been handed his first Pompey start in the clash with Plymouth. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
The deadline-day loan arrival from Huddersfield has so far made two substitute appearances for the Blues.

Danny Cowley has now decided the time is right to name the attacker in his starting XI for the second versus third fixture in League One, coming in for Ronan Curtis.

That represents the sole change to the side which won at Burton on Tuesday night to make it six straight League One victories.

It remains the same match-day 18 from that Derbyshire encounter, with Curtis replacing Koroma on the bench.

Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs are still not ready to return following injury so again miss out.

Pompey: Griffiths, Ogilvie, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Lowery, Pack, Koroma, Scarlett, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Morrell, Curtis, Mingi, Hackett, Pigott.

