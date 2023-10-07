Portsmouth hand league debut as John Mousinho makes three changes for Port Vale visit
The summer signing is the only outfield player not to feature in League One for the Blues this season, but comes in against Port Vale for the suspended Alex Robertson.
That represents three changes to the side which left it so late to beat Wycombe on Tuesday night.
Also recalled is Sean Raggett, replacing the banned Regan Poole, who like Robertson is sidelined for one match.
While Tino Anjorin returns to the bench to be replaced by Christian Saydee, following his excellent impact as a substitute against the Chairboys.
Elsewhere, Kusini Yengi is back in the squad for the first time since August after recovering from ankle ligament damage.
But Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Connor Ogilvie and Anthony Scully are still injured.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Saydee, Stevenson, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.
Subs: Schofield, Towler, Whyte, Anjorin, Devlin, Swanson, Yengi.