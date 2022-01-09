But finding room in their already congested schedule will be tough.

The Blues’ last-gasp win against Exeter in the Papa John’s Trophy on Friday evening has caused the third-round game against the non-leaguers to be rescheduled once again.

Instead of hosting the Wessex League side under the lights at Fratton Park this coming Tuesday night, Danny Cowley will now take his side to Cambridge United for the second time in 2022 for a hastily-arranged last-16 tie in the Football League competition.

No new date for the Hampshire Cup tie had been announced by the Blues after earlier attempts to play the game fell by the wayside.

However, last week Stoneham revealed via their Twitter account that the match would in fact be held at PO4 on Tuesday, January 11, at 7.30pm.

Now the Eastleigh-based outfit have confirmed that the game is off once again, stating that they ‘had no involvement or influence on this decision’.

Apologising for any inconvenience, they also added: ‘If the game is rescheduled we will advise everyone as soon as possible’.

Danny Cowley needs to find room in Pompey's diary for games against Oxford, Plymouth, Wigan and AFC Stoneham

Pompey still have to find new dates for three outstanding League One fixtures that were called off in recent weeks.

Oxford (home) and Plymouth (away) had to be postponed due to a number of positive COVID cases in the Blues camp.

Meanwhile, a new home for the Fratton Park match against Wigan is needed following the Latics’ ongoing involvement in the FA Cup.

The cancelled trip to AFC Wimbledon has already been pencilled in for Tuesday, January 18 – the same night the winner of the Pompey v Stoneham game is meant to travel to Farnborough in the quarter-final of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

The Blues’ next week without a midweek fixture scheduled is that beginning Monday, January 24.

Pompey beat Basingstoke back on September 14 to book their place in the next round of the Hants Cup.

That night Cowley was forced to play some of his senior players because of a lack of youth team players at his disposal.

