The defender picked up an injury in training which looks likely to rule him out for a considerable period.

Robertson yesterday had a scan, with the Blues waiting for the results to understand the extent of the issue.

The 29-year-old was due to make his return at Bolton, after being out for more than a fortnight with a groin issue.

But Robertson felt a problem in training on Friday, leading to him being ruled out of the 3-0 defeat against Bolton.

The indications are it will not be a short-term recovery for the Scot - adding to Pompey’s mounting problems.

Jay Mingi is looking at around six weeks out with a knee injury picked up in training, although the promising midfielder is determined to be back ahead of schedule.

Tom Lowery is dealing with a well-publicised hamstring issue, which is requiring ongoing treatment.

Clark Robertson

Joe Rafferty has been out for four months with a groin problem which has required two operations, and put paid to a promising start to the Scouser’s Pompey career.

And Jayden Reid is fighting back from his second serious knee injury, with those issues meaning his career at Fratton Park has yet to get off the ground.

Pompey have, however, seen Louis Thompson come back into the fray after breaking his leg against Bristol Rovers in August.

