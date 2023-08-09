The Blues will host the Posh at Fratton Park on the week commencing August 28.

John Mousinho’s side booked their place in round two thanks to a 3-1 win against Forest Green at New Lawn on Tuesday night.

Kusini Yengi scored twice in the win, with Zak Swanson also getting himself on the scoresheet.

Darren Ferguson’s side progressed thanks to a 4-1 penalty shootout win against Swindon after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Both sides will do it all again on Saturday, September 2, with Peterborough travelling back to PO4 in League One.

As per the first round draw, the second round is split into northern and southern sections.

Southern section

Bristol City v QPR or Norwich

Plymouth v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich

Pompey v Peterborough

Luton v Gillingham

Swansea v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham

Exeter v Stevenage

Wycombe v Sutton United

Birmingham v Cardiff

Newport v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Northern section

Tranmere v Leicester

Salford v Leeds

Harrogate v Blackburn

Stoke v Rotherham

Wrexham v Bradford

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield

Wolves v Blackpool