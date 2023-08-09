Portsmouth handed home tie in second round of Carabao Cup as Ipswich, Bradford and Birmingham also learn next opponents
The Blues will host the Posh at Fratton Park on the week commencing August 28.
John Mousinho’s side booked their place in round two thanks to a 3-1 win against Forest Green at New Lawn on Tuesday night.
Kusini Yengi scored twice in the win, with Zak Swanson also getting himself on the scoresheet.
Darren Ferguson’s side progressed thanks to a 4-1 penalty shootout win against Swindon after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Both sides will do it all again on Saturday, September 2, with Peterborough travelling back to PO4 in League One.
As per the first round draw, the second round is split into northern and southern sections.
Southern section
Bristol City v QPR or Norwich
Plymouth v Crystal Palace
Reading v Ipswich
Pompey v Peterborough
Luton v Gillingham
Swansea v Bournemouth
Fulham v Tottenham
Exeter v Stevenage
Wycombe v Sutton United
Birmingham v Cardiff
Newport v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon
Northern section
Tranmere v Leicester
Salford v Leeds
Harrogate v Blackburn
Stoke v Rotherham
Wrexham v Bradford
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
Bolton v Middlesbrough
Port Vale v Crewe
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield
Wolves v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln