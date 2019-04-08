Have your say

Pompey have been crowned the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year

It’s the second time in three years that the Blues have claimed the prestigious honour, in recognition of innovative work within the community.

Already announced as winners from the south-east region, Clare Martin and her Pompey in the Community team had to fight off Bristol City, Coventry, QPR, Rotherham and Wigan to take the national accolade.

And they were announced as recipients in Sunday night’s 2019 EFL Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Pompey impressed the panel with their work for a wide range of individuals, the youngest participant aged three and the oldest 101.

Elsewhere, Pompey in the Community player Harvey Hughes scooped the CEFA (Community Education Football Alliance) Male Player of the Season award.

However, Matt Clarke missed out on a place in the Football Manager EFL Team of the Season.

The talented central defender had previously been named in the League One select XI.