Joe Pigott has been declared fit for duty following his midweek illness against Aston Villa, taking his place on Pompey's bench. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The striker was ineligible against Ipswich last weekend, while was forced off after 34 minutes with a virus in the midweek encounter with Aston Villa Under-21s.

However, he has been given the green light to play against the Cod Army and comes onto the bench to bolster strike options.

Danny Cowley once again names Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett up front, retaining the side beaten by Ipswich last Saturday to end their League One undefeated record.

That means Connor Ogilvie continues at right-back and skipper Clark Robertson remains at left-back in the starting XI.

Zak Swanson offers back-up off the bench, although there’s no place in the match-day 18 for either Kieron Freeman or Ryan Tunnicliffe, despite both starting the Papa John’s Trophy 5-0 win over Villa.

Also among the substitutes is Reeco Hackett, who has netted in successive Fratton Park fixtures, having struck against Plymouth and Villa.

Pompey haven’t lost at Fratton Park since the end of January – a run of 16 matches unbeaten.

Pompey: Griffiths, Ogilvie, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Morrell, Pack, Koroma, Bishop, Scarlett.

