Portsmouth handed testing Bolton Wanderers trip in Papa John's Trophy quarter-final

University of Bolton Stadium

The Blues have given a tricky assignment, as they go to the University of Bolton Stadium in the last eight of the competition.

And it means back-to-back trips to face Ian Evatt’s side, with an away League One match against the Trotters on January 14.

Danny Cowley’s men are now two wins from a Wembley return in the competition.

The Blues, of course, memorably defeated Sunderland in front of a crowd of 85,021 in 2019, before suffering a disappointing defeat against Salford behind closed doors last year.

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett carried out the draw with former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan on talkSPORT, with Jordan choosing the away sides.

The ties will be played week commencing January 9, 2023.

