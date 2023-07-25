News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth hat-trick hero on bench - and some big names missing - in AFC Wimbledon friendly

Pompey’s 22-minute hat-trick striker Kusini Yengi must settle for a place on the bench against AFC Wimbledon.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 18:33 BST
Kusini Yengi is on the bench for Pompey at AFC Wimbledon, despite his 22-minute hat-trick. Picture: Portsmouth FCKusini Yengi is on the bench for Pompey at AFC Wimbledon, despite his 22-minute hat-trick. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Kusini Yengi is on the bench for Pompey at AFC Wimbledon, despite his 22-minute hat-trick. Picture: Portsmouth FC

While there is no place in the 20-man squad for Colby Bishop and Sean Raggett at Plough Lane this evening (7pm kick-off).

However, the Blues are buoyed by the return of Joe Rafferty after injury, who skippers the side for the penultimate friendly of the season.

Although there is no sign of the new goalkeeper John Mousinho had hoped to have recruited in time to be involved.

Following Saturday’s 9-1 behind-closed-doors hammering of Crawley, Pompey face another League Two side in the shape of the Wombles.

Rafferty is joined in the starting XI by recent arrivals Regan Poole and Abu Kamara, along with Anthony Scully, who took apart Crawley so devastatingly.

The bench includes the notable names of Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell, surely first-team starters on August 5 for the visit of Bristol Rovers, along with Yengi.

And the Blues will again be seeking to utilise all their squad at some stage of tonight’s proceedings.

Raggett has a back spasm, while Bishop is in attendance but suffered a little stiffness after 60 minutes in Saturday's game, so isn’t included.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey left-back Lee Brown starts for the hosts, while Alex Bass, on loan from Sunderland, is on the bench.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Towler, Ogilvie, Lowery, Stevenson, Whyte, Kamara, Scully, Saydee.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Devlin, Morrell, Lane, Yengi.

