Pompey should take note – AFC Wimbledon striker Marcus Forss is a ‘special’ talent.

That’s the verdict of Dons’ defender Scott Wagstaff, who believes the Blues will come up against a front man he rates as ‘one of the best finishers’ he’s seen.

Finland under-21 international Forss scored a hat-trick in Wimbledon’s 4-1 win against Southend at Roots Hall last Saturday.

That took his goal tally to eight in 10 appearances following his loan switch from Brentford during the summer.

That’s made the 20-year-old an instant hit with fans at Kingsmeadow.

And it’s also made Forss’ team-mates sit up and take notice, with Wagstaff impressed with what he’s seen from the youngster so far this season.

Wimbledon's Marcus Forss in action against Rochdale Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Wagstaff told londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘Since he (Forss) has come in he is probably one of the best finishers I’ve seen for a very long time.

‘As long as we are putting them in the areas he is taking them. He is a confident young boy. Hopefully he can carry that on.

‘We could tell the first day he came in he was a bit special.

‘He has worked his socks off at Southend and scored three goals. The work-rate of him and Pigs (Joe Pigott) has helped the whole team. That was why we won the game.

‘I think we’ve had that (goals) in our team from day one. We’ve probably had a little more license to let ourselves go and we’re taking our chances with Pigs, the big man up top, and Forss.

‘It was probably close to a complete performance (at Southend) other than the goal (conceded) which put us on edge a bit. Before that we were looking comfortable.’

Pompey head into the game at Kingsmeadow four points better off than Wimbledon in the League One table with three fewer games played.

The hosts, however, are in good form under caretaker boss Glyn Hodges, with the Dons winning their past three games and scoring 10 goals.