There’s only five games to go before Pompey’s 2023-24 League One season comes to a close. The Blues are red-hot favourites to return to the Championship as they boast a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game also in hand on second-pllaced Derby. They also sit nine points clear of third-placed Bolton, who they travel to on Saturday, April 13.
Nevertheless, nothing is being taken for granted at this late stage in proceedings, with plenty of football still to be played.
Others do like to make predictions, though. So here’s how FootballWebPages’ so-called supercomputer sees the race for promotion and survival at the other end of the table following the division’s latest set of results.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.