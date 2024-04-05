Where Pompey, Derby and Bolton are predicted to finish according to the SupercomputerWhere Pompey, Derby and Bolton are predicted to finish according to the Supercomputer
Portsmouth have just five more fixtures to go in their 2023-24 Championship-chasing campaign

Published 5th Apr 2024, 18:30 BST

There’s only five games to go before Pompey’s 2023-24 League One season comes to a close. The Blues are red-hot favourites to return to the Championship as they boast a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game also in hand on second-pllaced Derby. They also sit nine points clear of third-placed Bolton, who they travel to on Saturday, April 13.

Nevertheless, nothing is being taken for granted at this late stage in proceedings, with plenty of football still to be played.

Others do like to make predictions, though. So here’s how FootballWebPages’ so-called supercomputer sees the race for promotion and survival at the other end of the table following the division’s latest set of results.

Relegation: Carlisle are set to finish bottom with 29 points from their 46 fixtures, securing only six wins.

24. Carlisle United

Relegation: Carlisle are set to finish bottom with 29 points from their 46 fixtures, securing only six wins.

Relegation: Fleetwood have been predicted to remain in 23rd place, securing 39 points altogether with only one more win to be achieved.

23. Fleetwood Town

Relegation: Fleetwood have been predicted to remain in 23rd place, securing 39 points altogether with only one more win to be achieved.

Relegation: Despite sitting in 20th place now, Burton's run of form has seen the prediction drop them into the relegation zone as they are set for only one more win this season.

22. Burton Albion

Relegation: Despite sitting in 20th place now, Burton's run of form has seen the prediction drop them into the relegation zone as they are set for only one more win this season.

Relegation: Port Vale are expected to remain in 21st place and secure 44 points in total.

21. Port Vale

Relegation: Port Vale are expected to remain in 21st place and secure 44 points in total.

