There’s only five games to go before Pompey’s 2023-24 League One season comes to a close. The Blues are red-hot favourites to return to the Championship as they boast a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game also in hand on second-pllaced Derby. They also sit nine points clear of third-placed Bolton, who they travel to on Saturday, April 13.

Nevertheless, nothing is being taken for granted at this late stage in proceedings, with plenty of football still to be played.

Others do like to make predictions, though. So here’s how FootballWebPages’ so-called supercomputer sees the race for promotion and survival at the other end of the table following the division’s latest set of results.

24. Carlisle United Relegation: Carlisle are set to finish bottom with 29 points from their 46 fixtures, securing only six wins.

23. Fleetwood Town Relegation: Fleetwood have been predicted to remain in 23rd place, securing 39 points altogether with only one more win to be achieved.

22. Burton Albion Relegation: Despite sitting in 20th place now, Burton's run of form has seen the prediction drop them into the relegation zone as they are set for only one more win this season.