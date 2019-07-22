Michael McKinson has joined Pompey to celebrate his weekend title win.

The Problem delivered his latest title victory as he picked up the WBO European title with a unanimous points win over Russian Evgeny Pavko in London on Saturday.

The likes of former Blues favourite Conor Chaplin were among those to congratulate McKinson in the wake of a hard-earned victory.

And the Pompey squad got to sample the spoils of victory today as he took his new belt to their Roko training base.

The likes of boss Kenny Jackett. Lee Brown, Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison sampled the WBO strap along with the WBC international silver and youth titles he’s picked up in his 17-fight career to date.

There was even time for a light-hearted head-to-head with Jack Whatmough!

Michael McKinson was welcomed to Pompey's training ground today. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Now McKinson‘s hoping he can parade more titles with Pompey - with the dream to step into the ring at Fratton Park in front of a partisan home crowd.

