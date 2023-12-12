Ricardo Santos was last season was named at centre-half in League One's EFL and PFA Teams of the Year.

Kusini Yengi gave Ricardo Santos a torrid time in Pompey's 2-0 victory over Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Ricardo Santos arrived at Fratton Park with a deserved reputation as one of League One’s finest defenders - and Kusini Yengi revelled in destroying it.

The Australian international was only in the team against Bolton because of injury to Colby Bishop, yet proved Pompey’s inspiration in a 2-0 success.

Central to his eye-catching performance was the Trotters’ skipper, who last season was named at centre-half in both the EFL and PFA League One Teams of the Year.

However, Yengi, who netted the Blues’ second goal, used his physicality to overcome his powerful opponent, reducing Santos to a rare second-best on the pitch.

And didn’t the Blues striker love it.

Yengi told The News: ‘It was a great battle, I think I got the upper hand. I love those challenges, playing against big players and good players. I enjoyed it.

‘I rate myself as a player, Santos is a good defender, but I think I did better.

‘I’ve played against a lot of players similar to him, a strong guy who loves physical contact, but I held my own and when you play against players like that you have to be a bit smarter.

‘I love engaging in the contact as well, I don’t mind bringing a physical battle. If he wants to be physical, I will too. But then I have other attributes, like running in behind and stuff like that, which helps me get my edge too.

‘Sometimes the refs are going to make decisions that you think aren’t fair, but if you lose your head and give up early then you’re out of the game. So I just tried to stay focused and do the job in hand.

‘Sometimes you get decisions or don’t get them, always I would love to have more free-kicks!’

Tuesday night represented Yengi’s first Fratton Park start - and a sixth goal in 13 appearances.

Injuries and, of course the quality of Bishop, have largely condemned him to substitute outings and cup starts.

Yet finally the 24-year-old has been handed successive Pompey starts - and he’s convinced he will improve with more match minutes in the English game.

Yengi added: ‘A lot of my games here at Fratton Park, especially in the league, have been little spells off the bench.

