The new midfielder has told how Michael Doyle has been a significant influence on his football journey - both as a player and coach.

And Stevenson has revealed how Doyle’s resolve and desire to play through the pain rubbed off on him last season.

The 26-year-old is one of 10 summer signings for the Blues, arriving as a free agent from Forest Green.

Stevenson worked under Doyle’s tutelage at New Lawn, with the Republic of Ireland international also a guiding light for the Leicester lad as he emerged as a precocious talent at Coventry.

Stevenson said: ‘Doyler’s had an impact on me as a player and as a coach.

‘When I was young at Coventry he signed when I was 19 and I played a few games with him.

‘Just having him around the place and him being captain setting the examples and standards was important. He didn’t let anyone get away with anything.

Pompey midfielder Ben Stevenson. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘He was really good for me and I got on with him really well. I feel I learned from him and his game.

‘Then last year he came in as assistant at Forest Green.

‘I’m sure all Portsmouth fans know how good he was as a player and what he’s like as a person, so I’m happy to see him back at Portsmouth.

‘He’s someone, if I need to, I can talk to and lean on him a bit and ask him advice. It’s a really good thing for me.’

Doyle famously captained Pompey to the League Two title in 2017 - the season after continuing to play despite suffering a fractured shin and medial knee ligament damage.

It’s a mentality which echoes with Stevenson, with the free agent arrival in no doubt who’s influenced his desire to continue playing while injured - after suffering a hamstring issue last term.

He added ‘That’s something I might have learned from Doyler, to be honest.

‘I remember I was having a bit of hamstring trouble and it was bothering me for a while.

‘I hate being in the physio room and I hate not playing, so I decided to keep playing through it.

‘Nothing really came of it, it just caused me a bit of pain but I’m not one who wants to sit around.