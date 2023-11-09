Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although John Mousinho insists Marlon Pack is available for Charlton’s visit on Saturday, having recovered from ankle ligament damage.

Following scan results, Anjorin’s hamstring tear is worse than initially feared, with his absence now set at a minimum of eight weeks, with Chelsea to be consulted over its treatment.

As for Poole, his problematic knee was scanned in London on Wednesday, with the Blues still awaiting news of the outcome.

However, he has already been ruled out of the Fratton Park clash with the Addicks – and the total length of his absence remains to be seen.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Regan had a scan in London on Wednesday and we are waiting for the results now. Sometimes they’re not the quickest, we should have them by Friday at the latest.

‘He’s unlikely for Saturday, unless the result comes back and it’s pretty conclusive he’s okay. However, he’s nowhere near 100 per cent, so, at the minute, we would probably say Regan is ruled out.

‘We don’t know the problem, it’s very difficult to tell with a knee and what the extent of the damage is. With things like hamstring tears, you know it’s a hamstring tear, which is really simple and straightforward.

Regan Poole is out of Saturday's visit of Charlton with his knee issue. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘Tino’s scan results are back, however, and aren’t the best news. It’s slightly worse in terms of how bad we thought the tear was – we are looking at eight weeks plus at the moment.

‘At the minute we don’t want to put a definite timescale on that because we’re going to get a second opinion and send everything back to Chelsea. They will decide what to do with it from that point onwards.

‘Tino is still with us at present and we’ll take it from there. It’s not the best news, but one of those things we have to deal with.’

Meanwhile, there’s encouraging news on Pack, who has been sidelined since the end of September with the ankle injury inflicted by Wigan’s Charlie Wyke.

Mousinho added: ‘We are going to welcome one new face back to availability in Marlon, which is a real boost for us.

‘We’ve had him back in full training over the past 10 days, it has been slow build since that Wigan game.