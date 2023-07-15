Portsmouth homegrown starlet outlines plans for season after breakthrough

But the promising midfielder insisted he’s happen to consider a loan away from Pompey, if it gives him the playing time he craves.

Jewitt-White was on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win at Gosport last night with a late close-range header, and also grabbed an assist at his former loan side.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his full league debut last season after John Mousinho’s arrival, with the head coach valuing the Hayling Island lad’s talent.

Jewitt-White is now hoping he can build on those foundations, as he makes a mark in pre-season.

He said: ‘I managed to get a goal and an assist and I’ve got minutes. It’s going well.

‘You’d always prefer to win even if it’s a pre-season game, so I’m pleased.

‘It was pleasing to get the goal, it doesn’t matter how they go in - just get me in the box from a corner and it will go in!

Pompey midfielder Harry Jewitt-White in action at Bognor on Tuesday night.

‘I’m enjoying being a part of things in pre-season and I feel I’m benefitting from it.

‘It’s good to get minutes and play with different players. We’ve got people like Marlon (Pack), Lowers (Lowery) and people like that I can really learn from.

‘There’s good competition - I just need to work hard to get my spot.

‘I’m from the area, so I just want to play for Pompey as much as I can and do well in my career.’

Despite a preference for gaining playing time at Fratton Park, Jewitt-White is aware competition is fierce in Pompey’s engine room next term.

That means a loan move could well become an option - a prospect the academy graduate is open to.

He said: ‘I’m not really sure yet (about a loan).

‘It’s pre-season so it’s about getting minutes and seeing how I go.

‘I’m enjoying it so far, so hopefully I can impress enough to stay around.

‘If I go on loan it won’t be the end of the world as long as I play - that’s what I need.

‘Last year I went out on loan and played quite a few games consecutively. Then I got injured and it stalled my season a bit.