Portsmouth hope’s promise to grab national attention - live on Sky Sports tomorrow night

The Leigh Park banger has been handed a big platform to make his name as he tackles light-heavyweight giant Shakan Pitters.

McIntyre travels into his opponent’s back yard at the NEC in Birmingham in the eight-round contest live on Sky Sports.

The 35-year-old goes into the clash off the back of an English title defeat to Ricky Summers in March, in which he paid for a slow start in the points reverse. The 20-6 man saw his stock grow off his showing but will once again go in as an underdog against Pitters, who brings a 17-2 record to the table.

McIntyre is relaxed about what lies ahead, but knows he has a chance to make a big statement on live TV - one he’s ready to seize and give the people of Portsmouth something to cheer about.

McIntyre said: ‘I can’t wait. It’s at a big venue, a big arena and on Sky Sports - so I’ve got the platform. It’s a big deal for me to represent Portsmouth on this stage, a great opportunity for me and I want to do everyone proud.

‘I’m getting used to being on these big shows and it’s a nice experience, I know a lot of people are going to be watching and I’m becoming a bit of a face.

‘I’ve got the reputation and people are talking about me having dynamite in my fists. It may not show on the record, but people know if I hit them they won’t have been hit like that before.

‘I’m the underdog, which is often the case, so I don’t want it to go to the judges. People do see me as a legitimate opponent and I act in the right way, so that’s giving me chances.

‘I started slow last time out and it cost me, so that’s not happening again. When the bell goes I’m there to do the business - I’m going to bring the full package.’

The Pitters fight arrived for McIntyre after a chance to travel to Australia to take on rising star Clay Waterman fell through. From preparing for his short, explosive power, El Toro will now be going up against Pitters who stands a huge 6ft 6in.

McIntyre added: ‘I had the opportunity to go to Australia, but it didn’t happen in the end. I was preparing for a small, stocky opponent but it fell through but this chance was still there. It’s a completely different opponent but I was preparing for him in the Ultimate Boxxer a few years ago, so I’ve had some work with tall sparring partners and know what to expect.