Portsmouth hysteria as QPR loanee’s ‘homecoming’ prompts meltdown over former Wigan Athletic and Swansea City winger

But fans buzzing about a Fratton Park comeback for the winger may need to temper their excitement just a little bit.

The man who made a hurtling professional breakthrough when he joined the Blues from non-league Hampton & Richmond remains a big favourite with supporters.

That, of course, is after bagging 30 goals in 119 appearances - including that memorable two-goal salvo which secured promotion to League One at Notts County in 2017.

His stay ended in controversy as he departed for Wigan for a fee of around £2.5m in 2019, after Lowe was named on a team-sheet to play in pre-season at Hawks before not featuring. The winger himself is adamant he was told to stay away from the game by Kenny Jackett.

The Bournemouth man has since put across his side of the story on those events, with fans instead remembering his quality and commitment amid a high output of games from a physically testing position out wide.

Those memories were certainly to the fore last night, as Lowe took to Instagram to share a picture of his view towards the Spinnaker Tower as he visited Gunwharf Quays.

That innocent picture prompted an online meltdown from fans, who interpreted the post as evidence the QPR loanee and former Swansea and Wigan man was rejoining Pompey.

Jamal Lowe in Pompey colours

On Twitter the hysteria grew as the picture was shared, with @debojono writing: 'Had pretty much come to my senses and accepted that I would probably never see Jamal Lowe in a #Pompey shirt ever again, and now in the span of 20 minutes my heads all over the place again - please just come home Jamz.’

Meanwhile, @Jake_PFC was ready to get carried away, as he said: ‘We sign Jamal Lowe and I will do unspeakable things.’

With the late-night exhilaration reaching fever pitch, Pompey then chose that moment to tease today’s new kit release. Cue intensified Lowe frenzy…

‘Out walks Jamal Lowe who says “I’m back home”,’ wrote @Harrybirmingham, echoing many fans' sentiment on what was to come at 8am this morning.

Jamal Lowe's Instagram post showing his view across Portsmouth Harbour from Gunwharf Quays.

‘If this is Jamal Lowe I will give myself a hernia out of pure excitement,’ added @chuilysm.

Alas, there was to be no eighth signing announced this morning, although Pompey’s new home shirt was well received.

Most Blues fans noted such a notion was wishful thinking, with Lowe’s earning power likely well beyond where even Pompey’s improved playing budget can reach.

Likewise, the 28-year-old has consistently played at Championship level, and even briefly in the Premier League since his Fratton exit.