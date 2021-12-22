For some, the opening four months on the south coast have worked out – yet for others, it hasn’t gone so smoothly.

With the Blues’ boss seeking to bring in fresh faces during January’s transfer window, we take a look at who has underperformed during their Pompey stint.

Here we assess the Fratton Park impacts so far during their loans...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Bazunu – 5/5

The Manchester City loanee has been one of Pompey’s stand-out performers so far this season, playing a major role in the recent turn around in form.

Bazunu has featured 22 times this campaign, keeping nine clean sheets in the process. His fine performances have kept Danny Cowley men in many a game, earned him the admiration of the Fratton faithful.

Miguel Azeez – 3/5

Miguel Azeez's and Gassan Ahadme's Pompey future's remain uncertain with the January window looming large. (Picture.Robin Jones)

The midfielder on loan from Arsenal has found life difficult since his deadline day move from the Emirates.

Appearing nine times this season, he has struggled to come to terms with League One football for what represents his first sustained stint in senior football.

The 19-year has struggled with consistency throughout his time, but created a good impression last time out against Morecambe, but, ultimately, his future will be up for debate come the start of January.

Mahlon Romeo – 4/5

Another deadline day signing, Mahlon Romeo, who has been absolutely dominant on the right-hand side of the pitch.

The 26-year-old has been strong in whatever position he has played, whether that is at right-back and right wing-back. He has been another stand-out performer and his ability to defend and attack has helped Pompey on numerous occasions.

He failed to score full marks because of his poor crossing and the lack of a left foot, which have sometimes affected Pompey going forward.

Gassan Ahadme – 1/5

Ahadme’s Pompey career had peaked before it had even started, scoring eight goals in four pre-season games. Since then, his loan move has derailed and the youngster has failed to get a foothold into the starting XI.

The 21-year-old has played 10 times in competitions this season, but has failed to appear in League One for Pompey since last month’s 1-0 victory at Wycombe last month. With Cowley looking to off-load some of his loan players, the Norwich man is the most likely to depart Fratton Park in January.

George Hirst – 3/5

The forward had a very difficult start to his Pompey spell with his only appearances coming from the bench, while also failing to impress in cup competitions.

But since John Marquis’ injury at the start of November, the 22-year-old has shone in his new role alongside Curtis and Harness. His goal involvements and creativity have made the trio a formidable force as well as showing Pompey fans what a complete striker can do.

Along with Romeo and Bazunu, the striker shouldn’t fear about his Fratton future and will likely stay for the whole season.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron