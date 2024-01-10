Matchday attendances often invoke a sense of hometown pride in modern football. It is a source of bragging rights for fans across the country - in this piece, we will be listing the average attendance of every club in the Championship and League One in the 2023/24 season.

There are some massive clubs in England's second and third divisions this season - including Derby County, Leicester City and Portsmouth. The competition for the highest average attendance over these two leagues is arguably hotter than it has ever been - but who came out on top? Let's take a quick look.